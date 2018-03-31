Bruins' Riley Nash: Done for day with upper-body issue

Nash will not rejoin the action Saturday due to an upper-body injury.

Nash took a shot to the face from teammate Torey Krug during the contest, leading to his immediate departure from the contest. More information on the severity of his injury should surface either following the game or after he undergoes additional tests, but it's possible the club is taking a precautionary route with the team owning a big lead in the contest.

