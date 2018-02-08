Bruins' Riley Nash: Finds twine Wednesday
Nash lit the lamp on his only shot on goal in Wednesday's 6-1 takedown of the Rangers.
It was Nash's first goal in six games after he had established a three-game point streak in the middle of January. The Alberta native is on pace for 37 points this season, which would be a career high by a pretty decent margin. That said, barring injuries to Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci, Nash is not going to be anything more than a bottom-six player for the B's, and his complete lack of power-play ice time should keep him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.
