Bruins' Riley Nash: Four points in last two games
Nash dished out two assists in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.
Nash has four points in the past two games. Even in what has been a career year, the bottom-six forward's fantasy value remains limited. A two-game hot streak doesn't change that much.
More News
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Reaches 30 points for first time•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Buries two in win over Flames•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Continues to center third line•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Leads way against Senators•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Returns to the mix Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...