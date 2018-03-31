Bruins' Riley Nash: Has ear stitched up
Nash required stitches to his ear after he was hit with a puck in the second period of Saturday's home game against the Panthers.
Nash didn't return after the scary incident, and it's unclear whether the bottom-six pivot will travel to Philadelphia for Sunday's game against the Flyers. The former Hurricane has set a new personal standard for offensive production with 15 goals and 26 assists through 75 contests.
More News
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Done for day with upper-body issue•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Notches two helpers Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Stays hot in win•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Four points in last two games•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Reaches 30 points for first time•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Buries two in win over Flames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...