Bruins' Riley Nash: Has ear stitched up

Nash required stitches to his ear after he was hit with a puck in the second period of Saturday's home game against the Panthers.

Nash didn't return after the scary incident, and it's unclear whether the bottom-six pivot will travel to Philadelphia for Sunday's game against the Flyers. The former Hurricane has set a new personal standard for offensive production with 15 goals and 26 assists through 75 contests.

