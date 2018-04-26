Bruins' Riley Nash: Helps out on dagger in Game 7

Nash recorded an assist as the Bruins triumphed over the Maple Leafs 7-4 in Game 7 on Wednesday.

Nash missed the first two games of the series due to concussion symptoms and an ear laceration, but his only point in the series -- a dish to Brad Marchand who found the empty net -- transpired in the most important game of the season so far. Even though he's cemented in the bottom six, Nash makes for a sneaky value play in DFS contests since he cruised to career highs during the regular season by means of posting 15 goals, 26 assists and a plus-16 rating through 76 games.