Bruins' Riley Nash: Leads way against Senators

Nash scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's win over Ottawa.

Considering he rarely sees power-play time, Nash has put together a fairly impressive season. The second-line center has racked up four goals and 15 points through 34 contests and is on track for a career season. The 28-year-old isn't consistent enough to warrant a look in most fantasy leagues, but his top-six role and scoring ability at least makes him worth a look in deeper leagues.