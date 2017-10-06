Bruins' Riley Nash: Logs some power play time Thursday

Nash logged 16:37 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Nash saw three minutes worth of power play time in the contest, but we'd expect that role to dwindle for him once top center Patrice Bergeron returns to action. In any case, Nash is generally entrenched as a bottom-six forward for the B's, which limits his fantasy upside. Nash is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he recorded seven goals and 17 points in 81 games, but he finished the campaign on a high note, suggesting that a modest uptick in production could be in order for him in 2017-18.