Bruins' Riley Nash: Making progress

Nash (ear laceration) is making progress, but is not likely to return to action Saturday night against the Maple Leafs.

With Nash and Tommy Wingels (undisclosed) both hurting, it looks like rookie Ryan Donato has a solid chance to suit up Saturday after being made a healthy scratch for Thursday's playoff opener.

