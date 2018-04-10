Bruins' Riley Nash: Misses Tuesday's practice

Nash (ear laceration) was not on the ice for Tuesday's practice.

Nash remains in the day-to-day category as Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs approaches. Once the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder returns to the lineup, third-line duty awaits, but for now Brian Gionta is skating with Danton Heinen and David Backes in place of Nash on that trio.

