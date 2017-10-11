Bruins' Riley Nash: Moves up the lineup
Nash is poised to work on the Bruins' top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on Wednesday against the Avalanche, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.
It's a temporary assignment as the Bruins look to fill the void created by the continued absence of top pivot Patrice Bergeron. Ryan Spooner had an opportunity to fill a top-six spot with Bergeron sidelined, but the Bruins will now elect to see what Nash can do in the role Wednesday as the team looks to bounce back from being blanked by Colorado on Monday by a 4-0 score. Through two games, Nash hasn't logged a point, but he'll see action with talented linemates Wednesday, a context that makes him a defensible hunch play in daily formats.
