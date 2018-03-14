Bruins' Riley Nash: Notches two helpers Tuesday
Nash picked up two assists while adding two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
He's now got three goals and 10 points in the last eight games, and his hot streak has resulted in some additional ice time for the 28-year-old -- he's averaged over 17 minutes a game during the last four contests, a big jump on the 15:18 he's seen on the season. He's already set new career highs with 13 goals and 38 points on the campaign, and as long as he's seeing shifts with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, Nash should remain a fantasy asset.
