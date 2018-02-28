Bruins' Riley Nash: Reaches 30 points for first time

Nash had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes.

Both of Boston's goals in the first period were scored by a player named Nash, as trade deadline acquisition Rick got his new team on the board before Riley added one of his own with three seconds left in the frame. This performance pushed the longer-tenured Boston forward up to 30 points for the first time in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories