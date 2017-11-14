Bruins' Riley Nash: Records three shots on goal
Nash notched one hit and fired off three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
That marks the fifth straight game Nash has been held pointless and he's only recorded one goal and two assists in 16 games thus far in 2017-18, despite seeing an increased role with the Bruins dealing with multiple forward injuries. However the 28-year-old has been filling out the stat sheet physically recording 24 hits and blocking 16 shots, but it's unlikely to see a drastic increase in his point production for the remainder of the season.
