Bruins' Riley Nash: Remains sidelined

Nash (ear laceration) did not practice Wednesday.

Nash can be effectively ruled out for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs. In his absence, Noel Acciari is slated to center the Bruins' third line, flanked by wingers Danton Heinen and David Backes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories