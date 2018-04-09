Bruins' Riley Nash: Resumes skating Monday
Nash (ear laceration) skated Monday and could be available for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs.
Nash is coming off a career year, in which he recorded 16 goals and 41 points in 76 games for the Bruins. Once he's back in the lineup, look for the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder to be a key cog on the team's third line. The 28-year-old is slated to become a free agent this offseason and is sure to see a boost in pay after earning $900,000 in 2017-18. We suspect that it's the Bruins' preference to retain the versatile forward at a cap figure the organization is comfortable with.
