Bruins' Riley Nash: Returns to the mix Saturday
Nash (illness) is slated to play Saturday against the Red Wings.
The same applies to Ryan Spooner, who like Nash, missed Thursday's game against the Jets after being hit by the flu bug. To date, Nash has logged two goals and 12 points in 32 games to go along with eight PIM, numbers that limit the fantasy utility of the B's bottom six forward to deeper formats.
