Bruins' Riley Nash: Ruled out for Game 1
Nash (ear laceration) has been ruled out for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs.
Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Nash worked out off the ice Wednesday and will skate Thursday. With that in mind, Nash hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's Game 2. In his absence, Noel Acciari will center the Bruins' third line in Game 1, with Danton Heinen and David Backes working the wings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...