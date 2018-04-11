Bruins' Riley Nash: Ruled out for Game 1

Nash (ear laceration) has been ruled out for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Nash worked out off the ice Wednesday and will skate Thursday. With that in mind, Nash hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's Game 2. In his absence, Noel Acciari will center the Bruins' third line in Game 1, with Danton Heinen and David Backes working the wings.