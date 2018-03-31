Bruins' Riley Nash: Skipping trip to Philly
Nash (head) will not make the trip to Philadelphia for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Nash's status for the remainder of the three-game road trip remains unclear, but it's safe to rule him out for the opener Sunday against the Flyers. With him unavailable, Brian Gionta will likely draw into the contest for the shorthanded Bruins as they begin preparation for a postseason run.
