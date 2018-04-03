Bruins' Riley Nash: Still sidelined

Nash (ear) has yet to resume skating, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Nash, who received 40-plus stitches after taking a puck to his head/ear area this past Saturday, won't play Tuesday against the Lightning and looks pretty iffy for Thursday's game against the Panthers as well. With Nash sidelined, the Bruins' third line is currently comprised of Danton Heinen, David Backes and Noel Acciari.