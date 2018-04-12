Bruins' Riley Nash: Takes ice Thursday morning

Nash (ear laceration) skated Thursday morning.

While Nash has already been ruled out for Thursday night's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs, he's a candidate to return to action as soon as Saturday's Game 2. In the meantime, Noel Acciari will center the Bruins' third line.

