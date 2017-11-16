Bruins' Riley Nash: Tallies two assists
Nash picked up two helpers and six shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.
Don't expect days like this from Nash too often. Before this game, he only had three points and 23 shots on goal in 16 contests.
