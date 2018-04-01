Bruins' Riley Nash: Will miss at least one game
Nash received in the neighborhood of 40 stitches after taking a puck to his head/ear area Saturday against the Panthers.
Nash won't play Sunday against the Flyers, but he could rejoin the Bruins this coming week in Florida, where the team plays Tampa Bay on Tuesday and the Panthers on Thursday. While the 28-year-old's mishap Saturday was certainly unpleasant, it appears as though Nash avoided a major injury and should remain part of the team's stretch/postseason run. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is in the midst of a career season, having recorded 15 goals and 41 points in 76 games, while filling various roles for the B's due to a steady flow of injuries up front.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...