Bruins' Riley Nash: Will miss at least one game

Nash received in the neighborhood of 40 stitches after taking a puck to his head/ear area Saturday against the Panthers.

Nash won't play Sunday against the Flyers, but he could rejoin the Bruins this coming week in Florida, where the team plays Tampa Bay on Tuesday and the Panthers on Thursday. While the 28-year-old's mishap Saturday was certainly unpleasant, it appears as though Nash avoided a major injury and should remain part of the team's stretch/postseason run. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is in the midst of a career season, having recorded 15 goals and 41 points in 76 games, while filling various roles for the B's due to a steady flow of injuries up front.