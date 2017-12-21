Bruins' Riley Nash: Will miss Thursday's tilt
Nash (illness) is not present for warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets.
As a result, Nash will skip Thursday's game against the Jets, making his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup Saturday versus the Red Wings. Colby Cave was promoted from the team's AHL roster Thursday and will draw into the lineup in his place.
