Tufte signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Boston on Monday.

Tufte notched one goal and one assist in five regular-season outings with the Avalanche in 2023-24. He also registered 23 goals and 45 points across 67 regular-season contests with AHL Colorado this past campaign. It wouldn't be surprising if Tufte spent most of 2024-25 in the minors.