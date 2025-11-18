Tufte scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 27-year-old winger spoiled Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with only 10 seconds left in the third period by banging home the puck during a scrum in front of the Carolina net. Promoted from AHL Providence earlier in the day, it was Tufte's first goal as a Bruin in seven contests -- he played six with Boston last season but didn't record a point. A first-round pick of the Stars in the 2016 NHL Draft, 25th overall, Tufte delivered 21 goals and 42 points in 58 games for Providence in 2024-25, but he's still looking to establish himself at the top level. Injuries to Elias Lindholm (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) are giving him a chance.