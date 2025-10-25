Tufte scored a goal on three shots and added three assists in AHL Providence's 5-3 win over Springfield on Friday.

Tufte is off to a fantastic start with four goals and nine points in five games for Providence. The 27-year-old isn't a prospect at this stage of his career, but he has a little NHL experience. The Bruins have done fine early in 2025-26 with 3.22 goals per game, but if the NHL club needs a boost, Tufte could be an option for a call-up.