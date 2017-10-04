O'Gara was assigned to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old blueliner was in a matchup with Matt Grzelcyk for a defensive spot in the absence of Torey Krug (face). O'Gara ended up with the short end of the stick, though, as he was sent back to minors. Seeing as he wasn't auditioning for a full-time role, it's better that O'Gara can head back to the AHL now and continue to develop for his next opportunity.