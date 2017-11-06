Bruins' Rob O'Gara: Joining Boston on Monday
O'Gara was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.
The Yale product is a big, physical defenseman who plays a stay-at-home style. Now in his third full season as a professional, O'Gara is scoreless in four NHL games and has logged 16 points in 71 minor-league contests. It's unclear whether or not the Bruins intend on inserting O'Gara into the lineup for Monday's tilt against Minnesota or if he'll serve as the team's seventh defenseman, but either way, he isn't a viable fantasy option.
