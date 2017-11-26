O'Gara was sent down to AHL Providence on Saturday, TSN reports.

The imposing defenseman was on hand with Torey Krug missing three games due to an upper-body ailment, but Krug has since returned. Not much has been expected of O'Gara from a fantasy standpoint, with the New York native posting a minus-5 rating and still hunting for his first NHL point through 11 games since hitting the big stage last season.