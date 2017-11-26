O'Gara was sent down to AHL Providence on Saturday, TSN reports.

The imposing defenseman was on hand with Torey Krug missing three games due to an upper-body ailment, but Krug has since returned. Not much has been expected of O'Gara from a fantasy standpoint, with the New York native posting a minus-5 rating and still hunting for his first NHL point through 11 games since hitting the big stage last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop