O'Gara was recalled from AHL Providence on Saturday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

With fellow defenseman Kevan Miller (knee) no lock to play in Saturday's game, O'Gara will be on hand as an insurance option. The New York native was a standout at Yale from 2012-16, but he's only drawn into three NHL contests with the B's to date. From a fantasy standpoint, it's difficult to trust an inexperienced player whose level of playing time largely depends on the health of others.