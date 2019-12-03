Bruins' Robert Lantosi: Getting used to North America
Lantosi has 11 points in 20 games with AHL Providence.
In his first season on North American ice, Lantosi has started to find his way on the scoresheet. Last season with Nitra MHC of the Slovakian Extraleague, Lantosi put up 58 points in 56 games. That drew the eye of Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who signed Lantosi as a free-agent in July. It'll take a couple seasons before Lantosi will see the NHL, but the Bruins see potential in the 24-year-old.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.