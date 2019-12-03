Bruins' Robert Lantosi: Getting used to North America

Lantosi has 11 points in 20 games with AHL Providence.

In his first season on North American ice, Lantosi has started to find his way on the scoresheet. Last season with Nitra MHC of the Slovakian Extraleague, Lantosi put up 58 points in 56 games. That drew the eye of Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who signed Lantosi as a free-agent in July. It'll take a couple seasons before Lantosi will see the NHL, but the Bruins see potential in the 24-year-old.