Lantosi penned a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Playing for AHL Providence last year, Lantosi racked up 11 goals and 20 helpers in 50 appearances. The 24-year-old winger will likely need to start the year in the minors once again but should get the opportunity to make his NHL debut at some point during the 2020-21 campaign.