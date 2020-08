Lantosi will return to HK Nitra (Slovakia) on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Lantosi played for Nitra from 2017-19 before making the jump to North America last season. The 24-year-old winger recorded 11 goals and 31 points in 50 contests for AHL Providence before the league went on hiatus. Even if he does come back to Boston for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Lantosi figures to be a long shot for the 23-man roster next year.