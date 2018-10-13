Bruins' Ryan Donato: Back in action
Donato (coach's decision) will return to the lineup against the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Donato turned in a lackluster performance against the Senators on Monday, as he went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in the eventual 6-3 home win. Coach Bruce Cassidy will hope that sitting the rookie for Thursday's contest against the Oilers was enough for Donato to devise a better plan of attack in this next one. He'll sub in for Danton Heinen, who's taking a break of his own.
