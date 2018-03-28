Bruins' Ryan Donato: Buries another in loss to Jets

Donato scored a goal and recorded five shots through 19:13 of ice time (4:12 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

The rookie continues to fill the net, and he was also the only Bruin to score on Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout. Donato has now collected three goals, five points and 16 shots through five games, and his fantasy value is on the rise. There will be some lineup decisions ahead for head coach Bruce Cassidy once Boston is at full health, but Donato has quickly proven that he's capable of contributing in a scoring role.