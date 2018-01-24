Bruins' Ryan Donato: Candidate to turn pro after Olympics?
Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald suggests that Donato could be a candidate to join the Bruins following the Olympics.
The 2014 second-rounder is off to a great start in his third season with Harvard, having racked up 20 goals and 29 points in 19 games to date. The 21-year-old forward is one of three college players set to represent Team USA, and if he turns in a strong showing at Pyeongchang, it's possible that he could graduate to the NHL level afterward. Donato has yet to ink an entry-level deal with the Bruins, but we'd be surprised if the Boston native (whose father played 528 games for the B's in the 90's) didn't end up signing with the team that drafted him. Good scoring instincts and a strong hockey IQ are the 6-foot, 181-pounder's calling cards and even if Donato doesn't turn pro soon after the Olympics, he's emerged as a legitimate prospect for the Bruins, who have already benefited from an infusion of talented youngsters this season.
