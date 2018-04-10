Bruins' Ryan Donato: Could be a healthy scratch

Based on Tuesday's practice lines, Donato could end up being scratched for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Donato logged five goals and nine points in 12 games after joining the Bruins via Harvard last month, but the young sharpshooter could be the odd man out for Boston up front, with veteran Rick Nash (concussion) poised to reclaim a spot on the team's second line. That means Donato would need to slide into a bottom-six role in order to stay in the mix, which might not be the best fit for his skill set. Of course, an injury or subsequent coaches' decision based on team chemistry could easily lead to a quick re-entry for Donato, but the 22-year-old looks like a risky roll in daily formats out of the gate as Thursday's Game 1 approaches.