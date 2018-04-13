Bruins' Ryan Donato: Could return to lineup for Game 2

Donato skated on a line with Noel Acciari and David Backes at Friday's practice.

With both Riley Nash (ear) and Tommy Wingels (undisclosed) hurting, Donato appears on track to return to the Bruins' lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against the Maple Leafs after being made a healthy scratch in Thursday's playoff opener. In such a scenario, Donato would be working with a pair of physical linemates, who can perhaps make up for the fact that the youngster's defensive game at the pro level is still evolving. That said, the 22-year-old has already displayed plenty of upside on offense since signing with the Bruins last month, having logged five goals and nine points in 12 NHL games to date.