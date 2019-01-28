Bruins' Ryan Donato: Demoted to minors
Donato was reassigned to AHL Providence on Monday.
Donato served as a healthy scratch in the Bruins' last contest prior to the All-Star break so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him headed for the minors. The center is also bogged down in a four-game pointless streak, which likely contributed to the organization's decision to try to get him going in the minors.
