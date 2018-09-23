Donato is a candidate to open the season on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald,it's a good bet that Donato and Danton Heinen will be in the Bruins' top nine up front in 2018-19, with one manning the second line right wing spot and the other slotting in as the third-line left wing. Either spot would give Donato a chance to make a mark in his first full pro season, but if he ends up on the team's second line and sees power play duty, Donato could find himself on the fantasy radar out of the gate.