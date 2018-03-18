Bruins' Ryan Donato: Inks entry-level contract

Donato signed a two-year entry-level contract with Boston on Sunday.

After scoring five goals and tacking on one assist during the 2018 Olympics, Donato will head up the NHL after having a fantastic junior season with Harvard -- Donato's 26 goals were fourth most in the NCAA while his 43 points led his team, and he was also selected as a Hobey Baker finalist. The 21-year-old is set to join Boston for its game Tuesday against Columbus, and could see ice time immediately as David Backes (laceration) was injured Saturday, and Patrice Bergeron (foot) remains sidelined.