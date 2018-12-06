Donato skated on the Bruins' fourth line at Wednesday's practice, Logan Mullen of NESN.com reports.

The hard-shooting winger saw second-line duty Tuesday night against the Panthers, but a 5-0 loss in that contest unsurprisingly prompted coach Bruce Cassidy to shake up his forward unit in advance of Thursday's game against the Lightning. We suspect that Donato will be moved around some in the coming weeks, but as long as he sees a share of power-play action in the process, he'll have a chance to yield fantasy utility in deeper formats.