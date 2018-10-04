Donato is slated to skated on the Bruins' second line Thursday night against the Sabres.

He'll move up to skate with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, while Danton Heinen slides down the team's third line. After losing to Washington 7-0 on Wednesday, the B's understandably decided to shake things up and top-six duty for Donato is one way to potentially gain an offensive spark Thursday.