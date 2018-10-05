Donato scored a power-play goal in 12:45 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Following the Bruins' 7-0 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday, Donato was moved up from the team's third line to skate with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on Thursday. While we won't credit the rapid turnaround to one single move, we suspect that the combo will stick, given the results. With top-six duty and power-play time on tap, the hard-shooting Donato provides a degree of early-season fantasy utility.