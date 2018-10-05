Bruins' Ryan Donato: Notches power-play goal
Donato scored a power-play goal in 12:45 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
Following the Bruins' 7-0 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday, Donato was moved up from the team's third line to skate with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on Thursday. While we won't credit the rapid turnaround to one single move, we suspect that the combo will stick, given the results. With top-six duty and power-play time on tap, the hard-shooting Donato provides a degree of early-season fantasy utility.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...