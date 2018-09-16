Bruins' Ryan Donato: Notches two points in China-hosted game
Donato scored a goal and added an assist in Boston's 4-3 shootout victory over Calgary Saturday in China.
Donato, 22, notched the Bruins second goal and played a helping hand in the third one, adding an assist. The Flames and Bruins dazzled the Chinese fans in this game, ultimately needing a shootout to decide it. A "meaningless" contest for many traditional fans, it was billed as a much bigger deal overseas as the NHL continues its efforts to promote and grow the game in the Chinese market.
