Bruins' Ryan Donato: Odd man out for Game 3
Donato is in line to be a healthy scratch Monday night against the Maple Leafs.
With Riley Nash slated to return to action Monday, Donato, Brian Gionta and Tommy Wingels profile as the Bruins' spare forwards for Monday's night's Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series. Donato made his NHL playoff debut in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs, but the 22-year-old will head to the press box for the time being. Given his upside on offense, however, Donato remains a candidate to rejoin the B's forward mix should an injury hit the team up front, or in the event that coach Bruce Cassidy elects to turn to the sharp-shooting Donato in order to spark the Boston attack.
