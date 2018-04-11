Bruins' Ryan Donato: On track to be a scratch for Game 1
Donato was a spare forward along with Brian Gionta during Wednesday's practice.
With Rick Nash (concussion) back in the lineup for Thursday's playoff opener, it looks like the Bruins will go with the grit of Noel Acciari over the scoring upside of Donato on the team's third line, which also includes Danton Heinen and David Backes. That said, Donato will probably be the first man back in should an injury hit the team up front, or in the event that coach Bruce Cassidy elects to turn to the 22-year-old forward in the name of helping spark the Boston attack.
