Bruins' Ryan Donato: Playing well in AHL
Donato tallied a goal and an assist in AHL Providence's 4-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
With five goals, nine points, and 34 shots on goal in 10 contests, Donato appears to have found his game since being shipped to the AHL at the beginning of November. The long-term injury to Patrice Bergeron has crippled Boston's offensive depth and the Bruins need Donato contributing at the NHL level sooner rather than later. Expect him to get a recall in the near future.
