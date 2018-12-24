Bruins' Ryan Donato: Pockets two goals
Donato scored a pair of goals -- including one on the power play -- on five shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss in Carolina.
Donato has been rather quiet this season after bursting on to the scene with the Bruins last year. He has just five goals and seven points in 24 games during the 2018-19 campaign along with a minus-9 rating. On the bright side, three of those five goals have come during the man advantage.
