Bruins' Ryan Donato: Poised to make NHL debut

In his NHL debut Monday night against the Blue Jackets, Donato will work on a line with Noel Acciari and Brian Gionta.

While Donato's first regular-season game with the B's won't start with top-six work up front, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that his new forward is slated to see some power-play time Monday. Injuries have paved the way for Donato's quick entry into the Boston lineup, but the 21-year-old appears up the challenge, on the heels of a dominant season (26 goals in 29 games) at the NCAA level with Harvard, as well as a strong performance for Team USA at the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The 2014 second-rounder brings a high hockey IQ to the table, along with a quick shooting release, so it's not hard to imagine him making an immediate splash at the NHL level. If so, Donato could stick around for the Bruins' playoff run, even when the team gets healthier up front.